Six other states have instituted timelines for eliminating carbon emissions, but just New York has a timeline with such urgency. (It also requires a complete transfer to renewable sources by 2040.) “It’s some of the most ambitious targets to move our electricity grid towards cleaner energy in the country,” says Rep. Karin Power (D-Milwaukie). “The thing that’s really stood out to me is the next generation of energy leadership in Oregon who’s stepped up to lead on this in partnership with our utilities. It is a smart piece of legislation with significant near-term investments in community renewables.”