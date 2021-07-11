At two vaccine clinics in East Portland, which organizers said vaccinated more than 50 people apiece this weekend, people coming in to the site didn’t always know they’d receive the free gift card—so their decision to get vaccinated wasn’t always tied to the money. But the gift card is intended to get its recipients to mention the vaccine clinic to neighbors, organizers and volunteers said. It also covered costs for people who had to take time off work or hire babysitters to come to the clinic.