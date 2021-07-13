The state’s leading advocates for reproductive rights have been dropped by their national umbrella organization. On July 13, NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon executive director Christel Allen sent donors an email announcing a major restructuring.
“NARAL Pro-Choice America’s board of directors voted to fully nationalize the organization, by eliminating all 11 independent state affiliate organizations, including NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon—a major change in the 50-year structure of the organization,” Allen wrote. “We are disappointed by this decision, especially as it was made without our input and against our recommendation.”
Allen pledged that the Oregon nonprofit would continue its work.
She tells WW that the board and staff “have several major decisions to make at our upcoming board meeting in August,” including whether to fully disaffiliate from the national group and whether to change its name.
“A name change may occur after the 2022 election to ensure we effectively bring out pro-choice voters during the upcoming (and critical) mid-terms, but yes, several scenarios will require a name change for NARAL Pro-Choice Oregon,” Allen says.
