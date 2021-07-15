“The two situations are fundamentally different,” says Brown’s spokesman Charles Boyle. “The right to vote is the foundation of our democracy. That’s what is at stake in Texas. In Oregon, Republicans have regularly subverted our legislative process by using walkouts leading up to deadlines and the Constitutional end of session as a strategy to control what legislation moves forward, and halt progress on a variety of issues including climate action and education funding. The principles of free and fair elections are under attack in this country, as seen clearly with the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. We need to stand up for our democracy, or we risk losing it.”