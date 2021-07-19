“Oregon’s transportation system must evolve beyond a system designed around the efficiency of single vehicle trips to a system that emphasizes the efficient, decarbonized movement of people and goods,” writes Sara Wright, transportation policy director of the Oregon Environmental Council, in a letter to the Oregon Transportation Commission on July 9. (The OTC guides state policy on highways and other transportation.) “We must redesign our transportation system to make transit, biking, and walking the easiest and most accessible forms of transportation, and invest in electrifying the driving that people still have to do.”