“One of the components of this mission is the customer service aspect,” a quaint term Selden uses to describe calming people who expect to lose all their worldly goods. “Sometimes local residents will see small embers in an already burned-out area. It wouldn’t do us any good to go put that stump out, because it’s not going to threaten any other structures. But from a customer service perspective, if that’s going to put them at ease and we have the time to do that, we will go do that.”