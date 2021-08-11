What others say: Greg Chaimov, a lawyer at Davis Wright Tremaine who is frequently involved in elections issues, says he’s hard pressed to see how Kristof can qualify. “It would appear that Mr. Kristof would have a hard time establishing that he has been a resident of Oregon for the required period of time,” says Chaimov, who formerly served as the Legislature’s top lawyer. “A significant issue would be whether Mr. Kristof were registered to vote in a state other than Oregon between November 2019 and December 2020. Registration typically requires residency, and you can’t be a resident of two places for election purposes.”