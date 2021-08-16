Gov. Kate Brown Extends Moratorium on Residential Mortgage Foreclosures Until End of Year

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced on Monday she plans to extend the moratorium on residential mortgage foreclosures until the end of the year.

That means that homeowners who are unable to make mortgage payments between October and January won’t have their homes foreclosed upon. The moratorium would initially have expired on the last day of September, but the newest extension adds three months to the grace period for those suffering financially from COVID-19.

This is the last time the moratorium on mortgage foreclosures can be extended under House Bill 2009, which initially approved the moratorium in February.

“As we continue to see record-high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations driven by the Delta surge, I am committed to ensuring that Oregonians have a warm, dry, safe place to live during this pandemic,” Brown said in a statement. “Extending the temporary residential foreclosure moratorium another three months will prevent removal of Oregonians from their homes by foreclosure, which would result in serious health, safety, welfare, and financial consequences, and which would undermine key efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19.”

The eviction moratorium for Oregon renters expired on July 1. However, if renters can provide proof they’ve applied for rental assistance through the state, in Multnomah County they get 90 days of protection before they can be ousted for nonpayment of rent.



