Murmurs: Kristof Moves Closer to Gubernatorial Bid

Kristof Moves Closer to Gubernatorial Bid: In response to questions WW raised about whether he meets Oregon’s three-year residency requirement to run for governor, New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof released a 15-page legal opinion to the newspaper this week, making the case that he meets the standard—despite having voted in New York in November 2020. The document is the clearest evidence yet that Kristof intends to seek the governor’s mansion in the Democratic primary. Some observers are skeptical that Kristof qualifies: “In November 2020, Mr. Kristof attested that his ‘permanent and principal home’ was in New York,” says Greg Chaimov, an elections lawyer. But Kristof’s attorneys, who include Misha Isaak, former general counsel to Gov. Kate Brown, strongly disagree. They say his vote in New York is irrelevant and note instead that he grew up here, has long owned property and paid taxes here, and has always considered Oregon his home. “Kristof is eligible for the position of governor as he will have been ‘a resident within this State’ for a period of ‘three years next preceding his election,’ within the meaning of Article V, section 2 of the Oregon Constitution.” (Read their full analysis at wweek.com.)

Instagram Account Disappears After Posting Murder Video: A Portland-based Instagram account with 87,000 followers disappeared Aug. 23, just hours after its moderator posted a graphic video of a murder that took place Friday night outside the 7-Eleven at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Holgate Street. The account reappeared Monday evening and, by Tuesday morning, was gone again. The Instagram account, called “Portland Looks Like Shit,” isn’t obscure. It’s gained notoriety and a massive following in the past year for posting mostly user-submitted videos and photos of homeless camps and homeless people, many enduring mental distress. But its post on Monday showing the graphic murder Friday of a man in the Lents neighborhood was a sharp escalation in content—and nothing like what has been posted before. It’s unclear if the account was shut down by Instagram. The video shows the Aug. 20 homicide of 30-year old Johnny Polanco, who appeared to be trying to break up a fight outside of the convenience store when a man in the parking lot pointed a gun at Polanco and shot him in the head. The Instagram account owner did not respond to questions from WW.

Deadly Shootings Continue in Old Town: The killing of Polanco was the 60th homicide in Portland this year. The 61st occurred the same weekend in Old Town, where a revived nightlife scene has played host to repeated shootings (“Hired Guns,” WW, Aug. 11, 2021). Rolando L. Mingledoff Jr., 22, turned himself in to homicide detectives Monday for the Aug. 22 killing of JaMarie Herring Sr., 25, in the nightclub Mingle Lounge. Mingledoff, of Happy Valley, is charged with second-degree murder. The night after Herring’s death, five men were wounded by gunfire at a vigil outside the same club. Police say no witnesses could be found at the scene.

Investigation Clears BOLI of Discrimination: On Aug. 24, the Oregon Department of Justice released the 40-page results of an independent investigation into allegations of racial discrimination by two Black former employees of the Bureau of Labor and Industries. The investigation posed a threat to BOLI and its chief, Labor Commissioner Val Hoyle, because it is the state agency that investigates allegations of wrongdoing in the workplace, which frequently involve racial bias. The investigation, carried out by the Stoel Rives law firm, found the allegations lodged by former civil rights division administrator Carol Johnson and BOLI senior civil rights investigator Shaina Pomerantz “unsubstantiated.” One unusual detail: Although Johnson alleged that she received a bag of feces in the mail from a BOLI employee, the investigation discounted that claim. “Ms. Johnson did receive a package of cow feces from a company doing business as ‘Poop Senders’ that markets ‘the ultimate gag gift’ and guarantees anonymity, [but] there was nothing in the record to substantiate any nexus between this incident and any BOLI employee or Ms. Johnson’s employment at BOLI,” the investigation concluded.