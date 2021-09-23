Providers Warn: Substance Abuse Treatment Vanishing in Oregon Amid Slow Measure 110 Rollout

In a letter earlier this month to Gov. Kate Brown, 22 Oregon leaders in substance abuse treatment warned that at least 12 treatment providers are closing.

The Sept. 2 letter, from the advocacy group Oregon Recovers and others, blames the exodus on the slow distribution of funds from Measure 110, which decriminalized most hard drugs.

Decriminalization went into effect Feb. 1. The measure provided funding for new addiction treatment services. It would divert state cannabis tax revenues from existing uses (K-12 education and county services) to new access to treatment. But there was a built-in time lag: The deadline for the new services to come online is Oct. 1, eight months after decriminalization.

Overdoses have skyrocketed nationally and in Oregon during the pandemic. It is unclear yet what role decriminalization of hard drugs has played in Oregon’s numbers but advocates say the safety net is gone.

“The slow implementation of resources is causing system failure,” the letter says. “There is a clear and present danger to the system that demands your immediate action. There are at least a dozen [substance abuse disorder] programs shutting down.”

The letter asks Brown to take action to direct resources to this “rapidly exploding behavioral health emergency.” More Oregonians have died from drug overdoses during the pandemic than have died from COVID-19, the letter says.

Brown’s spokesperson Charles Boyle says the governor is taking action.

“Our office has met with Oregon Recovers to discuss their requests and concerns,” Boyle says. My understanding is that [the Oregon Health Authority] has been working with behavioral health stakeholders to address workforce concerns.”

At Brown’s request, Steve Allen, the director of behavioral health for OHA, wrote to all providers Sept. 15 acknowledging the problem.

“The current staffing shortage within residential facilities has placed additional strain on workers dedicated to serving our communities,” Allen wrote. “This situation has also reduced access to this level of care, contributing to financial stresses on providers, which could lead to program reductions and closures at a time when these services are more critical than ever.”

Allen told providers the agency will provide immediate support for childcare costs for providers; is seeking funding for financial incentives for workers; and has temporarily reduced reporting and other administrative requirements.

Mike Marshall, the executive director of Oregon Recovers, says he appreciates the response but he and his allies would like to see more.

“We are grateful to the OHA staff who are working directly with the providers to implement some key changes,” Marshall says. “But we remain perplexed that the governor has yet to publicly acknowledge the addiction crisis gripping the state and the hemorrhaging of addiction recovery staff. Without her personal leadership and prioritization, OHA staff will continue to prioritize it alongside the many other challenges the state faces.”



