Pendleton Round-Up Was Source of a Growing COVID-19 Outbreak

The return of the Pendleton Round-Up, the iconic Oregon rodeo, was supposed to be a sign that the pandemic had ended.

But instead, an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak stemming from the Sept. 15-18 event is a worrying sign that Oregon’s sharpest spike in cases may not recede for some time.

When Gov. Kate Brown announced the reopening plan for the state in May, she said she expected the Round-up to proceed: “Let ‘er buck,” Brown said.

This week she told reporters she did not attend, out of fear of COVID-19 case spread. “I love riding in the parade with the governor’s guard,” Brown said in response to a question from the East Oregonian. “I did not go because I was concerned about community spread.”

Her decision not to attend was in line with advice that an OHSU virologist offered to WW this summer. “If the Pendleton Round-Up were fully open, I would never let my 80-year-old mother-in-law go to the Pendleton Round-Up,” said Dr. William Messer of Oregon Health & Science University. “She’s been vaccinated, but she’s older.”

In contrast to earlier in the pandemic, when the governor moved to shut down restaurants and venues, Brown did not shut down the Round-Up.

Asked if she had regrets about not canceling the event, Brown shifted responsibility to individual Oregonians. “Particularly in terms of events, it’s gotta to be—individuals have to be responsible,” Brown said. “I have asked Oregonians time and time again to be considerate and kind.”

The low vaccination rate in the county is a factor in the outbreak: Less than 42% of Umatilla County residents have had a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. So too is the perhaps more troubling fact that people attended the event even when they had symptoms, Joe Fiumara, Umatilla County’s public health director, told the Associated Press.

As of Sept. 30, East Oregonian reporter Bryce Doyle reported 130 cases were now officially linked to the rodeo.

It’s not the first time an outdoor event in Umatilla County sparked an outbreak. The Pendleton Whisky Music Fest, in July, was one of a series of summer events that changed the public health advice about how much outdoor contact was safe: COVID-19 can be spread in a crowd even if it’s outside.