Environmental Quality Commission Nominee Faces Industry Backlash

A prominent business group is objecting to a nominee for the Oregon Environmental Quality Commission.

Gov. Kate Brown nominated Amy Schlusser, a staff attorney with the Green Energy Institute, to replace a more industry-friendly commissioner, Wade Mosby, a retired forest products executive.

“There is no question she would frequently be in the position of being asked to make decisions as a commissioner that are directly related to the advocacy work she currently engages in,” says Preston Mann of Oregon Manufacturers and Commerce. “Ultimately, that level of conflict would undermine public trust in the EQC as a whole.”

Brown’s office defended the nomination.

“Amy Schlusser brings experience in energy and climate policy, regulatory processes, and community engagement to the commission,” says Brown spokesman Charles Boyle. “She has also served on DEQ’s rulemaking advisory committee for Oregon’s Climate Protection Program. Having deep experience in climate policy and a history of effective public service is not a conflict of interest.”