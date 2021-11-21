State Rep. WInsvey Campos Will Run for State Senate

State Rep. WInsvey Campos (D-Aloha) announced on Nov. 18 that she will run for Senate District 18, which is now an open seat.

It was represented by Sen. Ginny Burdick (D-Portland), who resigned this year to serve on the Northwest Power and Conservation Council. But district lines are also shifting with redistricting: The district no longer includes portions of Portland.

Campos has served one term in the House after replacing Rep. Jeff Barker, who retired. At 25, she is the youngest member of the Oregon Legislature.

She’s served as the vice chair of the House Housing Committee. She also served on the committees for redistricting and health care, as well as the Joint Committee on Ways and Means’ Human Services subcommittee. She touts her success working on expanding health care coverage to adults eligible for Medicaid regardless of immigration status.

“I went into the legislature thinking not only that we can do better for our communities, but that we must do better,” Campos said in a statement. “I am running to be a voice for the communities who still lack representation and an advocate in the Senate.”

She has worked in social services and political organizing.

Campos’s endorsements include Beaverton Mayor Lacey Beaty, Washington County Commission Chair Kathryn Harrington, state senators James Manning and Chuck Riley.