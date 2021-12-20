Oregon Nurses Association Backs House Speaker Tina Kotek in Governor’s Race

Oregon Nurses Association, the state’s largest union of nurses with 15,000 members, today endorsed House Speaker Tina Kotek in the Democratic primary for governor.

Kotek is seen as an ally of unions, particularly public sector unions (who have yet to weigh in).

“We know nurses can count on Tina,” said Bruce Humphreys, RN, president of the Oregon Nurses Political Action Committee Board of Directors, in a statement announcing the endorsement. “Particularly now, with the impact of the pandemic on our passionate nursing professionals, it is crucial that our elected officials understand health care and nursing policy. Speaker Kotek has that knowledge and understanding and has stood by our side time and time again.”

Kotek has so far raised $665,463. The union endorsements are significant for providing a base of fund-raising. Kotek’s largest two contributors to date are from two labor groups: $51,000 from Local 48 Electricians PAC and $50,0000 from the Iron Workers District Council of the Pacific Northwest.

Thus far, former New York Times columnist Nick Kristof has far outpaced Kotek in fund-raising, with $2,099,562 in contributions. Kotek is roughly on a par with state treasurer Tobias Read, who has raised $669,008. (Only former state Senator Betsy Johnson, who is running as an unaffiliated candidate, has raised more than Kristof, with $2,130,613 on the books so far.)

But Kotek continues to win endorsements from the key Democratic party constituencies, including Emily’s List, Oregon League of Conservation Voters and Basic Rights Oregon, among others.