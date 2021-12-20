Sex Work Decriminalization Advances Toward Oregon Ballot

A petition that seeks to decriminalize sex work in Oregon has enough support to draft a ballot initiative title, Oregon’s secretary of state announced Tuesday. That’s a key threshold to gathering enough signatures to appear on the November 2022 ballot.

The petition, filed last month by an advocacy group called the Sex Worker Rights campaign, aims to repeal Oregon’s prostitution laws, categorize sex workers as “employees” under Oregon law, and protect people who are or once were sex workers from discrimination and retaliation in the workplace.

The campaign has described its chief petitioner, Aaron Boonshoft, as “an Oregon philanthropist, an advocate of human rights, and a client of legal, consensual sex work.”

State records show the campaign so far has received a $49,777 in-kind contribution from Catena LLC, a real estate business that lists Boonshoft as a member in Oregon’s business registry database.