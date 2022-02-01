Oregon Falls Short of Gov. Kate Brown’s Booster Goal

On Dec. 17, with the surge in COVID-19 cases from the Omicron variant just beginning, Gov. Kate Brown set a goal of getting a million more Oregonians a booster shot by Jan. 31.

But the state missed that goal by 50%.

As of Jan. 31, 504,081 additional Oregonians had received a booster, according to the Oregon Health Authority.

Brown’s office declined to comment, directing WW to OHA, which heralded Oregon’s relatively high ranking —10th—among states, both for total population and adults who have received boosters.

“That’s a significant achievement and we won’t stop there,” says OHA spokesman Tim Heider. “We continue to actively and strategically engage all Oregonians to get their boosters if they are due.”