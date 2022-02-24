End of Oregon’s Indoor Mask Mandate Moved Up to March 19

Oregon’s indoor mask mandate, a COVID-19 safety protocol that became part of the state’s daily fabric, is now set to expire on March 19. Masks will still be required in health care settings, on public transportation and in airports and airplanes, Gov. Kate Brown announced today.

The state had set March 31 as the latest the mandate would lift—and a benchmark of 400 COVID-19 hospitalizations as the date when the mask mandate would lift. That level of hospitalizations is now expected to arrive earlier than the end of March.

All existing emergency orders will expire at the end of the month and not be renewed.

“Lifting Oregon’s COVID-19 emergency declaration today does not mean that the pandemic is over, or that COVID-19 is no longer a significant concern,” says Brown. “But, as we have shown through the Delta and Omicron surges, as we learn to live with this virus, and with so many Oregonians protected by safe and effective vaccines, we can now protect ourselves, our friends, and our families without invoking the extraordinary emergency authorities that were necessary at the beginning of the pandemic.”

School districts can also lift their indoor mask mandates on March 19. That’s a change: The state had set March 31 as the date regardless of hospitalizations. Schools can set maintain the requirements, should they choose to.

Notably, state health officials continue to recommend indoor mask at schools and for vulnerable populations: “They include people who are at higher risk because they are unvaccinated; immunocompromised; have underlying health conditions that put them at higher risk of complications; are 65 or older; or who live with someone in one of those categories.”

OHA did not respond immediately to a question asking how many Oregonians that includes or what health conditions they recommend masking for.