Super PAC Spending on Oregon’s New Congressional District Up to $1.37 Million

Last week, documents showed that a super PAC associated with the richest man in cryptocurrency had reported the intention to spend more than $420,000 on TV ads airing the last week of February and the first week of March in the race for the new congressional seat.

But now the TV ad buy is up above $540,000, and the Protect Our Future PAC is also reporting more than $800,000 for a digital ad buy (as well as just under $13,000 in ad production).

The grand total is $1,369,519—so far. It’s all in support of a political newcomer, Carrick Flynn.

Protect Our Future is funded by billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried, who is known as the richest man in cryptocurrency. As Politico noted last month, Bankman-Fried is seeking to influence federal regulation of virtual money.

At least one opponent is leveraging the spending for fundraising in opposition off the spending.

“It’s even worse than we thought: Super PAC now spending $1.3 million,” reads the subject line of a Feb. 26 campaign fundraising email from state Rep. Andrea Salinas (D-Lake Oswego).







