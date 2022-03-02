Congressional Campaign Alleges Super PAC and Democratic Candidate For Oregon’s New Seat Are Improperly Coordinating

The campaign website of Carrick Flynn, a Democratic candidate for Oregon’s new Sixth Congressional District seat, contains a link to his “media resources,” which in turn provides a link to his videos and photos (including the one on this story).

That’s a convenient resource for anyone who wants to make ads to support Flynn.

A super PAC, Protect Our Future, has done just that, spending more than $1.3 million to support Flynn in the competitive Democratic primary for Oregon’s new seat.

Under federal election laws, super PACs and candidates cannot coordinate their activities. If PACs such as Protect Our Future, which is bankrolled by crypto-tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, want to get involved in candidate races, they must do so entirely independently, without communicating with the campaigns of candidates they support.

But an opposing Democratic candidate’s campaign noticed an odd detail: the super PAC sent their ads to TV stations on the same day (Feb. 17) that Flynn’s campaign uploaded video used in the ad to its public YouTube channel, making it logistically challenging (if not impossible) for the super PAC to have gotten the video from what’s currently posted on YouTube publicly.

Instead, they allege that the super PAC must have gotten the footage from the campaign.

The campaign of Matt West, another Democrat seeking the CD 6 nomination, is asking the Federal Election Commission to investigate possible coordination between the Flynn and the super PAC.

“If, as it appears, Carrick Flynn for Oregon made the footage used in the ad available to Protect our Future PAC prior to publicly releasing said footage, then they have engaged in a brazenly illegal coordinated effort,” writes Robin Logsdon, in the letter dated March 1. “This is an unprecedented attempt to buy an election. We strongly request that the FEC take up this matter and uphold the law.”

The Flynn campaign denies any impropriety and sent WW a screenshot of its YouTube channel that shows the campaign posted a shorter video on Feb. 4 that is now private. It’s not clear from the screenshot that the video was ever public (or, for that matter, what exactly is contained in the 58-second video), but Flynn campaign officials say they made it private once they posted a longer video. The private video has roughly the same number of views (116) as more recent public ones.

“This is a frivolous complaint,” says Avital Balwit, campaign manager for Flynn. “The allegation is entirely false. Carrick is focused on long-term solutions for Oregonians like preventing future pandemics, getting ready for the effects of climate change like flooding and wildfires and bringing good, family-supporting jobs to our region, especially in advanced manufacturing.”