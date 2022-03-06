GOP Bashes Betsy Johnson on Highway Tolling

“She can’t hide from her record,” said Republican National Committeewoman Tracy Honl in a statement.

The Interstate Bridge over the Columbia River. (Henry Cromett)

By Rachel Monahan

Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson, an unaffiliated candidate for governor, has emphatically opposed highway tolls on the campaign trail, telling WW last week in Dr. Seuss style: “I do not like tolling, I do not like it here or there.”

But the trouble for any legislator running for office is the long record that follows them around.

Former Rep. Christine Drazan, a Republican candidate for governor, pointed out last week on Twitter that Johnson voted for the transportation package that used tolling to fund the I-205 and Interstate Bridge projects.

The Oregon Republican Party went further on March 1, noting Johnson sponsored a bill that would have allowed local governments to create tolls as a means of building more roads; didn’t sign onto a bill that would have prohibited tolling on I-205; and supported a bill that would allow the Oregon Department of Transportation to toll all of Interstates 5 and 205 in the metro area.

“This is exactly the kind of flip-flopping and gaslighting you’d expect to see from a career politician like Betsy Johnson,” said Republican National Committeewoman Tracy Honl in a statement. “She can’t hide from her record. The truth is, Betsy sided with Kate Brown and Tina Kotek in support of tolling on at least four separate occasions.”

Johnson responds: “The more I have learned about tolling and its implementation, the more I oppose it. If you like tolling, you probably should support Tina Kotek.…The party attack dogs are going to continue to try to use me as a chew toy, and I will continue to tell people the truth and try to move this state.”