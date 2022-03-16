Former State Rep. Brian Clem Loans $500,000 to New Political Action Committee

Former State Rep. Brian Clem (D-Salem) today loaned a new political action committee called Oregonians Are Ready $500,000.

Clem, who stepped down last year after his eighth session in the Capitol, was part of a group of moderate Democrats increasingly at odds with the dominant left wing of the House Democratic caucus. Joining him as founding members of the new group are five other former longtime Democratic lawmakers: former State Sen. Arnie Roblan (D-Coos Bay) and former state Reps. Jeff Barker (D-Aloha); Debbie Boone (D-Cannon Beach); Betty Komp (D-Woodburn); and, Caddie McKeown (D-Coos Bay).

Clem says the PAC is part of an initiative called Renewing the Oregon Way, a nod to a time when Democrats and Republicans worked together far more often than they do today. The group expects to raise additional money and use it to support candidates. Two that Clem mentions are State Reps. Ken Helm (D-Beaverton) and Brad Witt (D-Clatskanie) who is moving to Salem and running for an open seat there. The group will also support new candidates in Portland-area races.

“The goal is to provide help for those that think compromise is not a dirty word and want win-win policies for Oregon,” Clem says.

This is the second time Clem has brought big money to a conversation. In 2009, his mother-in-law loaned Clem’s campaign fund $500,000 as he pondered a run for governor. He stepped aside, however, when former Gov. John Kitzhaber decided to return to politics after an eight-year absence and successfully seek a third term.







