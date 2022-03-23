KATU Cancels Governor Candidates Debate

Portland television station KATU-TV came up with a screening process to limit the size of its scheduled candidate debates for the May 17 primary for governor—then caught so much flak that it canceled the events.

The station, which is WW’s news partner, set a contribution threshold of $750,000, which would have winnowed the 19 GOP candidates to five: former House Minority Leader Christine Drazan (R-Canby), Salem oncologist Dr. Bud Pierce, Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam, former state Rep. Bob Tiernan (R-Lake Oswego), and political consultant Bridget Barton. The requirement would have narrowed the 15 Democrats down to just two: former House Speaker Tina Kotek and State Treasurer Tobias Read.

Less well-financed candidates, led by Democrat Patrick Starnes, a cabinetmaker from Brownsville, urged KATU to use different criteria, such as whether a candidate appears in the Voters’ Pamphlet, has a website and has generated media coverage.

But on March 21, KATU instead pulled the plug, telling candidates in an email that “it will concentrate our efforts on a debate with the primary winners in the general election in the fall.”