Jessica Gomez Bets on Herself

Republican gubernatorial candidate Jessica Gomez, a Medford businesswoman, has loaned her campaign $300,000.

That means she has more than $455,000 on hand for outreach and advertising in the weeks leading up to the May 17 primary.

That’s more than at least two of her higher-profile opponents. Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam has raised more than $1 million but has only $279,000 on hand. Salem oncologist Dr. Bud Pierce has just over $100,000, but is expected to self-fund his campaign as he has in the past.

Gomez did not respond to a request for comment. But after WW published this item in its March 30 print edition, Gomez shared the news on Facebook, and wrote: “I’m not betting on me. I’m betting on you. I’m betting on the fact that Oregonians want real change in state government.” She then listed priorities including fighting inflation, funding public safety and ending the homeless crisis.