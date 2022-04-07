Treasurer Tobias Read Lands Endorsement of Former Times Reporter Sheryl WuDunn, Wife to Nick Kristof

kristof farm Nicholas Kristof and his wife, Sheryl WuDunn, shown here at their Yamhill farm, have written five books together. (Photo by David Hume Kennerly/Center for Creative Photography/University of Arizona)

When the attempted gubernatorial candidacy of New York Times reporter Nick Kristof ended, it raised an interesting prospect: the idea he might throw his support behind other political candidates and remain a force in Oregon politics this year, even after he was tossed off the ballot for failing to meet Oregon’s three-year residency requirement.

That hasn’t happened yet.

But Sheryl WuDunn, a former New York Times reporter, and Kristof’s wife and writing partner, has weighed in on the governor’s race.

“Oregon has a proud tradition of coming together to solve big problems, but we’re seeing less and less of that today,” says WuDunn in a statement. “From homelessness to education to climate change, our challenges are bigger than ever, but our government hasn’t always met those challenges. Tobias Read will. He’s shown throughout his career that he can do big things.

“From passing full-day kindergarten to implementing the first of its kind state retirement savings program, Tobias has delivered. We can count on him to challenge the status quo in Salem and get results for Oregonians from every corner of our state.”

The statement did not indicate why WuDunn made the endorsement solo, while her candidate spouse remained mum.

Read has racked up notable endorsements from Oregon leaders, including three former governors, longtime Oregon Senate President Peter Courtney and now the partner of an (attempted) former opponent.







