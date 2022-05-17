Early Results in Republican Primary for Oregon Governor Are Close

The Republican primary for governor has been hard fought in a year when the party has its best chance in more than a decade—if not more than a generation—to take the governor’s mansion.

In early returns, former state House Minority Leader Christine Drazan leads former state Rep. Bob Tiernan 24% to 19%. Among the other top candidates are Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam (with nearly 10%); Dr. Bud Pierce, who was the party’s 2016 nominee (8.7%); Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten (8.7%); and conservative writer Bridget Barton (8.4%).

Clackamas County is hand-counting ballots because of a printing error, and its totals have not been added to the results tallied statewide.

Also casting uncertainty over a tight race: This is the first year in which mail-in ballots could be postmarked by election day instead of having to arrive at elections offices by 8 pm, so valid ballots may still arrive for days to come.

The candidate with the most votes will be the GOP nominee regardless of whether they obtain a majority of votes. That meant unexpected results were always a possibility in a field of 19 candidates.

With Kate Brown ranking as the country’s most unpopular governor and a midterm election occurring amid the doldrums of President Joe Biden’s administration, Oregon Republicans see a tremendous opportunity. Yet they are still the long shots in a deep-blue state. Adding to their chances but potentially complicating their ambitions, onetime state Sen. Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat, is running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor.

The Republican nominee will face former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, who won the Democratic primary decisively.