Early Results in Republican Primary for Oregon Governor Are Close

Former Oregon House Minority Leader Christine Drazan leads former Rep. Bob Tiernan by 10,000 votes, but Clackamas County has yet to report.

Christine Drazan (Jordan Hundelt)

By Rachel Monahan

The Republican primary for governor has been hard fought in a year when the party has its best chance in more than a decade—if not more than a generation—to take the governor’s mansion.

In early returns, former state House Minority Leader Christine Drazan leads former state Rep. Bob Tiernan 24% to 19%. Among the other top candidates are Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam (with nearly 10%); Dr. Bud Pierce, who was the party’s 2016 nominee (8.7%); Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten (8.7%); and conservative writer Bridget Barton (8.4%).

Clackamas County is hand-counting ballots because of a printing error, and its totals have not been added to the results tallied statewide.

Also casting uncertainty over a tight race: This is the first year in which mail-in ballots could be postmarked by election day instead of having to arrive at elections offices by 8 pm, so valid ballots may still arrive for days to come.

The candidate with the most votes will be the GOP nominee regardless of whether they obtain a majority of votes. That meant unexpected results were always a possibility in a field of 19 candidates.

With Kate Brown ranking as the country’s most unpopular governor and a midterm election occurring amid the doldrums of President Joe Biden’s administration, Oregon Republicans see a tremendous opportunity. Yet they are still the long shots in a deep-blue state. Adding to their chances but potentially complicating their ambitions, onetime state Sen. Betsy Johnson, a former Democrat, is running as an unaffiliated candidate for governor.

The Republican nominee will face former Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek, who won the Democratic primary decisively.