Governor’s Race Cash Uneven as General Election Season Begins

As the three candidates for governor—Republican Christine Drazan, unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, and Democrat Tina Kotek—begin their sprint to the November general election, they start from very different places financially.

As is normal, Drazan ($2.58 million) and Kotek ($2.36 million) spent almost all the money they’ve raised so far to win their respective primaries. Kotek has $115,000 on hand and Drazan $105,000, of which $75,000 came in two large, post-primary checks.

Meanwhile, Johnson, who is seeking to become only the second governor in Oregon history not affiliated with a political party, has $5.18 million on hand, a substantial lead as candidates begin setting their strategies for the fall.

Although Johnson did not have to run in a primary, she’s already spent $3.2 million this year.

