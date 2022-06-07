National Republicans Jump Into the Oregon Governor’s Race With Early Donation

Christine Drazan, the Republican Party nominee for Oregon governor, received an early and notable donation May 22 to her general election campaign: $40,000 from the Republican Governors Association.

The donation first officially filed as a donation on June 7—an in-kind contribution for surveys and polls—is an early indication that the group may invest heavily in the race. It’s the earliest the association has given to a Republican nominee in Oregon since at least 2010.

In 2018, the group gave $3.4 million to Knute Buehler’s campaign and, in 2010, $2.5 million to Chris Dudley.

Says Drazan campaign manager Trey Rosser: “The Republican Governors Association’s early investment in this race is a testament to the strength of Christine Drazan’s candidacy, as well as a reflection of the unique opportunity we have to elect a Republican governor in Oregon this year.”

The Republicans Governors Association says Drazan will continue to have its backing.

“The RGA is excited about the opportunity to support Christine Drazan and ensure she is the first Republican woman elected governor in state history,” says RGA spokeswoman Kaitlin Price. “Oregonians know they can’t afford to continue down the same failed road paved by the Brown administration under the control of Tina Kotek or Betsy Johnson.”