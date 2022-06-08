Former Democratic Presidential Candidate Andrew Yang Endorses Betsy Johnson in Her Run for Governor

Collision 2018 – Day One Andrew Yang, Democratic Presidential Candidate on centre stage during day one of Collision 2018 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Collision via Sportsfile (Sportsfile)

Former Democratic presidential candidate (and former Democrat) Andrew Yang is endorsing Betsy Johnson, the former state senator who herself left the Democratic Party to run for Oregon governor, Johnson’s campaign announced today.

Yang developed a loyal following during his presidential campaign, and both he and Johnson have argued that our current political problems are in part caused by partisanship.

“Betsy Johnson has made it clear that she is committed to moving beyond partisan politics to move Oregon forward,” said Yang. “For too long, our country and our politics have sought to divide us, instead of unite us around practical, common-sense solutions. Betsy is the independent leader who can finally bring us together to move us forward.”

Yang has since founded the Forward Party, which seeks to bring together people from across the political spectrum. Johnson’s campaign says the announcement is not about her joining his party.

“The virtue of Betsy’s campaign is you don’t have to leave any party or join any party to support her—you only have to want a better Oregon,” said Johnson’s spokeswoman Jennifer Sitton.

Johnson has a wide array of high-profile endorsements, including that of former Gov. Ted Kulongoski, a Democrat, and the 2018 Republican gubernatorial nominee Knute Buehler, who has since left his party.