Oregonians Can Pump Their Own Gas Through Sunday Night

Oregonians in 26 counties—including the three metro-area counties, plus Marion and Deschutes—can pump their own gas through Sunday night, the state fire marshal said July 27. The authorization was in response to Gov. Kate Brown’s executive order on Tuesday, which declared a state of emergency due to the heat wave.

The same thing happened during last summer’s heat wave, and rules changed temporarily during the pandemic as well to allow self-service when necessary to mitigate the virus.

The Oregon Fuels Association praised the fire marshal’s decision in a statement and acknowledged that the decision will relieve gas station workers from excessive heat while working outdoors.

“[This decision] ensures that communities have access to gasoline,” OFA said. “Gas is a necessity Oregonians rely on.”

Oregon is one of two states in the nation where gasoline self-service is prohibited. Since 2015, it has been permitted in certain rural areas and at night on the coast.