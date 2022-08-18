Oregon Lawmakers Seek to Tow Abandoned RVs

A group of lawmakers and local officials are moving toward legislation that would expedite the cleanup of abandoned recreational vehicles.

Tom Holt, a lobbyist for the Oregon Tow Truck Association, says there are hundreds of abandoned RVs in the metro area, but the problem extends throughout the state to parks, forests and wildlands. “They are everywhere,” Holt says.

WW reported earlier that the Department of State Lands is moving toward a massive cleanup of abandoned boats on state waters.

Holt says current laws regarding abandoned cars and trucks provide an efficient way to move them along, but the laws regarding RVs are less helpful.

A group of three dozen stakeholders is working toward a funding proposal and rules that would allow speedy cleanup—although only for RVs that have been abandoned. “We are taking care not to disrupt people who are using them for shelter,” Holt says.

