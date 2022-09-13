Betsy Johnson Picks Up Big Check From Gee Automotive, Parent Company of Ron Tonkin Car Dealerships

Running for governor without a party affiliation, former state Sen. Betsy Johnson can’t duplicate the enormous contributions that national governors associations are making to the major-party nominees, Republican Christine Drazan and Democrat Tina Kotek. (Kotek reported a $500,000 donation from the Democratic Governors Association on Sept. 1.)

So Johnson has tapped her own sources for outsized checks: business tycoons. The latest comes from Gee Automotive, a Washington-based auto sales company whose departments include the nine Ron Tonkin dealerships in the Portland area. Today, Johnson reported a $100,000 contribution Gee Automotive made on Aug. 12.

Johnson’s campaign is waiting until the end of the 30-window for reporting contributions, which is why the Gee Automotive donation was made before Kotek’s governors association windfall but reported later.

CEO Ryan Gee, who lives in Seattle and Spokane, could not immediately be reached for comment. Johnson’s campaign declined to comment.

The car dealers’ check adds to a haul Johnson is receiving from the business sector—led by Nike co-founder Phil Knight, who has given her $1.75 million.