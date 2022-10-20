Tina Kotek Responds to the Lack of Support For Her Campaign From Business Leaders

GOOD MOOD: Tina Kotek laughs with supporters after results point to her victory as the Democratic nominee for governor on May 17. (Blake Benard)

The possibility of blue Oregon electing a Republican governor continues to draw national attention—most recently from a Washington Post reporter who found business owners torn over whom to support.

In a recent endorsement interview, Tina Kotek, the Democratic nominee for governor, acknowledged that her opponents, Republican Christine Drazan and unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson, have raked in most of the contributions from business.

But Kotek says she has relationships with business leaders—and they know she can do the job.

Watch the tape below.