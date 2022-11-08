Portland’s Congressional Incumbents On Track To Win Reelection

ALL SMILES: Earl Blumenauer campaigns for Tina Kotek in Portland. (Blake Benard)

On a night when Democrats fear losing control of Congress, three Portland-area incumbents are having no such trouble.

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) leads Republican challenger Jo Rae Perkins 56% to 41%. In the U.S. House, both Rep. Suzanne Bonamici (D) and Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D) are in commanding leads in their races.

All three legislators represent predominantly Democratic districts—some of the bluest in the nation.

Bonamici, whose House District stretches from southern Portland to the coast, leads her Republican opponent Chris Mann 68% to 32%.

Blumenauer is leading Republican Joanna Harbour 70% to 27% in a race for House District 3, which extends from East Portland to Mount Hood.

As of 8:15 p.m., 870,524 ballots had been counted. The state has nearly 3 million eligible voters.

Their victories would come as no surprise. Wyden and Blumenauer have held their seats since 1996, while Bonamici has served Oregon since 2006, first in the state legislature and then for the last decade in Congress.