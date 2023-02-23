Democratic Party of Oregon Fined $35,000 for Late Filing on FTX Contribution

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan fined the Democratic Party of Oregon $35,000 for being tardy in changing the name on a campaign contribution that came from Nishad Singh, former director of engineering at bankrupt cryptocurrency firm FTX.

The fine is one of the largest ever by the Oregon Elections Division, Fagan said in a statement.

“No one should be surprised,” Fagan said. “I promised Oregonians that I would do this job impartially and apply the rules fairly to everyone. That’s exactly what I have done and will continue to do.”

The Democratic Party of Oregon originally said that the $500,000 contribution, made on Oct. 4, came from another crypto firm called Prime Trust. The deadline for reporting that transaction was Oct. 11, but the DPO didn’t change the name to show that the contribution actually came from Singh until Oct. 31, Fagan’s office said.

The DPO has the right to appeal the fine. Brad Martin, executive director of the DPO, didn’t immediately return an email seeking comment.

“Oregon law is very clear on how fines are incurred for late campaign finance filings,” elections director Molly Woon said in a statement. “Despite limited staff resources, our campaign finance team processes thousands of late filing fees a year with professionalism and consistency. I thank them for their work.”

Today’s fine is for the late filing only, Fagan’s office said, and is separate from an investigation into whether Singh’s contribution was made under a false name, a violation of Oregon law. Elections staff are still working on that matter.

FTX, now under new management and in bankruptcy, said earlier this month that it wants politicians and political action committees to return all the millions that founder Sam Bankman-Fried and his FTX colleagues donated to them when he was flying high.

The company and its debtors are sending “confidential messages” to candidates and committees that got money from FTX, Bankman-Fried, and officers of the company, FTX said. It wants the money by end of this month.

Martin has declined for months to say whether the DPO will return the donation.

Bankman-Fried was one of the biggest political donors in the country during the 2022 election. Federal prosecutors have accused him of making millions of dollars in donations in other people’s names using cash from customers’ accounts at FTX. Today, federal prosecutors added new details to the charges, according to The New York Times, saying that Bankman-Fried and two other FTX executives used “straw donors” to peddle influence.

A straw donor is someone who makes a donation in someone else’s name to skirt limits on political giving.

Bankman-Fried pleaded not guilty to the earlier charges.

Oregon, in particular, was awash in FTX cash. Among the largest recipients of money from Bankman-Fried was an independent political action committee called Protect Our Future PAC, which, in turn, spent $10,452,673 promoting the candidacy of Carrick Flynn, according to records gathered by OpenSecrets. Flynn, a political novice, ran to represent Oregon’s 6th U.S. Congressional District. Flynn lost in the Democratic primary to Andrea Salinas, who went on to win the seat in the general election.