Betsy Johnson Stays Busy

VOX POPULI: Betsy Johnson meets with voters in Baker City during her run for governor. (Danny Fulgencio/Danny Fulgencio)

Former state Sen. Betsy Johnson (D-Scappoose) came up short in her bid to become the second governor not affiliated with a party in Oregon history last fall, winning nearly 9% of the November vote.

But she’s staying active in the political arena. She will address a meeting of the Lents Neighborhood Livability Association on April 13, according to that group, and will appear periodically on KGW-TV as a political commentator, helping along with DHM pollster John Horvick to replace the late Len Bergstein.

“Len left huge shoes to fill,” says KGW news director Greg Retsinas, “but Betsy knows a lot about Oregon and has a lot to say.”

Johnson says she enjoyed visiting Lents during the campaign: “They said, ‘You paid attention when you wanted something from us. Are you going to forget about us afterwards?’”

She says she plans to stay engaged in state and local issues and looks forward to the KGW gig.