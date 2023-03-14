Oregon’s Next Gun Ballot Measure Looms

Voters in November narrowly passed Measure 114, which requires gun purchasers to get training and a permit before buying a firearm and limits magazines to 10 cartridges.

That measure is now in court, but before the case is resolved, gun enthusiasts have filed a new measure for 2024, now known as Initiative Petition 21. IP 21 would establish the right to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

One of the chief petitioners, former Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten, says the passage of Measure 114 (by 1.3%, fewer than 25,000 of nearly 2 million votes cast) has energized gun supporters.

“People are really angry,” McQuisten says. She adds that “constitutional carry” is now legal in 25 states.

McQuisten and her co-petitioners must now submit 1,000 sponsor signatures before beginning the task of collecting the 160,551 signatures required to qualify a change in the Oregon Constitution for the ballot.