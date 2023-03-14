Oregon’s Next Gun Ballot Measure Looms

It would establish the right to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

gun3 pistol Gun show (WW archives)

By Nigel Jaquiss

Voters in November narrowly passed Measure 114, which requires gun purchasers to get training and a permit before buying a firearm and limits magazines to 10 cartridges.

That measure is now in court, but before the case is resolved, gun enthusiasts have filed a new measure for 2024, now known as Initiative Petition 21. IP 21 would establish the right to carry concealed firearms without a permit.

One of the chief petitioners, former Baker City Mayor Kerry McQuisten, says the passage of Measure 114 (by 1.3%, fewer than 25,000 of nearly 2 million votes cast) has energized gun supporters.

“People are really angry,” McQuisten says. She adds that “constitutional carry” is now legal in 25 states.

McQuisten and her co-petitioners must now submit 1,000 sponsor signatures before beginning the task of collecting the 160,551 signatures required to qualify a change in the Oregon Constitution for the ballot.

At Willamette Week, we are committed to producing high-quality journalism that informs, educates, and engages our readers. Our journalism is funded, in part, by our readers, who support us through their subscriptions, contributions, and other means. We deeply appreciate this support, which enables us to continue providing independent and objective reporting on the issues that matter most to our community. Thank you for being a part of our mission to keep our readers informed and connected. Support WW's journalism.