Oregon Issues Two Licenses to Psilocybin Manufacturers as Shroom Program Gets Rolling

The Oregon Health Authority has issued two licenses to manufacturers of psilocybin, a crucial step in making the psychoactive compound in magic mushrooms available for regulated use in the state.

The first license went to Satori Farms PDX LLC, a woman-owned farm based in Portland, according OHA. The second went to Satya Inc., based in Medford.

OHA began issuing licenses this year for manufacturers of psilocybin, laboratories for testing product, “service centers” where people can ingest it, facilitators to lead mushroom trips, and workers in the industry.

“It’s hard to describe how thrilling this is,” Satya CEO Andreas Met said in a press release. “We are among the first group of applicants to be fully licensed to grow psilocybe cubensis for legal consumption in Oregon. We believe we are among the first to ever be granted this privilege on earth, in history.”

Psilocybe cubensis is the only strain of psychedelic mushroom that is permitted under Oregon law.

All aspects of the business require licensing, including training programs for facilitators. Last month, the first 100 trainees graduated from InnerTrek, one of 22 training programs have been approved. To practice, they must pass a state-administered exam. None have been licensed yet, according to OHA.

Nor is there any place for them to practice because no service centers have been licensed. Service centers face stringent requirements, especially around security, and must pay a $10,000 annual fee to operate. Facilitators must pay a $2,000 annual licensing fee.

OHA has received 17 applications from manufacturers, and another 52 have been started online, Angela Allbee, manager of OHA’s Psilocybin Services Section, said in an email. OHA has gotten 27 facilitator applications so far, and another 148 have been started online. It has received 13 applications from people seeking to open service centers, with 20 more started online.

Only two laboratories have applied, and just six are in process online.























