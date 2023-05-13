Survey Shows Oregonians Have Dim Outlook on Efficacy of Measure 110

DRUG DEN: Washington Center, at Southwest 4th Avenue and Washington Street, has become a symbol of Portland's addiction crisis. (Brian Burk)

Amid an alarming surge in drug overdoses in downtown Portland, in recent months many politicians have pointed the finger at Measure 110, the 2020 ballot measure that decriminalized possession of small amounts of drugs and set aside tax money from cannabis taxes to fund drug addiction treatment services.

A survey released this week by the Portland-based DHM Research, which polled 500 Oregonians, asked Oregonians about the efficacy of Measure 110. The results showed that Oregonians have a dim view of the measure, and believe it made the addiction and homelessness crises worse.

The key takeaway from the April poll: 63% of respondents would support a tweak to Measure 110 that would reinstate criminal punishments for the possession of illegal drugs but would continue funding drug addiction services using the Measure 110 formula, which directs much of the state’s cannabis tax to treatment services.

That question on the survey could be a hint that political advocacy groups are eyeing an upcoming ballot measure that would do just that.

DHM says the poll was not commissioned by any one specific interest group.

“We have an opportunity to ask Oregonians some important questions,” John Horvick, Senior Vice President of DHM, says. “We don’t have clients that are coming to us with particular questions, but we know that the community is interested in them.”

Measure 110, passed overwhelmingly by Oregonians three years ago, shifted the state’s approach to drug addiction by issuing citations to those found in possession of small amounts of hard drugs instead of sending them through the court system.

But reporting over the last two years shows that the state has struggled to implement the policy and hit roadblocks at nearly every stage.

Drug addiction treatment services that were supposed to receive grant funding from taxes levied on the cannabis industry didn’t see a penny for almost two years; an audit by the now former secretary of state found the rollout of Measure 110 to be spotty, not allowing enough time for funding to reach treatment centers and hiring too few staff to do the job.

On top of the struggle with funding, Oregon law enforcement have issued roughly 4,450 citations since the implementation of Measure 110, but only 189 people have completed screening for addiction treatment, according to reporting done by The Oregonian.

Now, this week’s poll shows the toll the missteps have taken on public support.

Sixty-five percent of voters polled felt that Measure 110 has made drug addiction and overdoses in the state of Oregon worse; 63% felt that the policy has worsened the homelessness crisis.

DHM also found that voters felt addiction and mental illness were greater contributors to chronic homelessness than a lack of affordable housing.