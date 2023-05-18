Gov. Tina Kotek Says She Has Had No Communication With La Mota’s Principals Since Taking Office

Governor Tina Kotek’s office says neither the governor nor her staff has had any communication with the principals of embattled dispensary chain La Mota since she became governor.

Kotek’s relationship to that couple, who were also prominent donors to Kotek’s campaign—Aaron Mitchell and Rosa Cazares—has come under scrutiny after former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan resigned earlier this month after WW reported on a private consulting contract she took with the embattled couple.

“No members of the governor’s transition team or staff had any conversations with Rosa Cazares or Aaron Mitchell,” says spokeswoman Elisabeth Shepard. “The governor exchanged pleasantries with a lot of well wishers after the swearing in, including Rosa Cazares. The governor also referred her to campaign staff after Rosa asked about the details of the inauguration event.”

Cazares and Mitchell, who run over 30 dispensaries across the state under their chain, La Mota, became prominent political donors to leading Democratic Party candidates over the past three years, even as they accrued millions in federal and state tax liens and faced over two dozen lawsuits. The couple and a political action committee run by Cazares gave over $65,000 to Kotek and $45,000 to Fagan in recent years, while also hosting fundraisers for them, as well as other top Democrats.

That relationship would end Fagan’s career. Earlier this month, less than a week after Fagan admitted she was working as a private consultant for the couple, Fagan resigned. The scandal torched a once-promising political career.

Kotek immediately attempted to put distance between herself and Fagan’s scandal. She pledged to donate $75,000 to the Oregon Food Bank—a little more than what the couple gave to her campaign. Kotek said at a weekend press conference after WW reported on the contract that she was “dismayed” by Fagan’s judgment, and said she learned the details of the contract alongside other Oregonians as stories flooded the news cycle.

“I’m certainly very dismayed about what’s been going on with the secretary of state and her relationship with her outside work,” Kotek said on April 29. “I did speak with her yesterday. I let her know that I was concerned by the news reports…The press has brought the issue in front of readers but we want to make sure we understand all the facts.”

Yet just this past weekend, The Oregonian reported that Kotek knew about Fagan’s contract a week prior to WW’s April 27 story breaking the news.

And while no reporter asked when exactly she learned about Fagan’s contract during the first press conference Kotek held after the news broke, questions posed by reporters gave Kotek a clear opportunity to say she had learned about Fagan’s contract a week prior. Kotek never mentioned that.

That Kotek wasn’t transparent about her knowledge of the contract raises questions about why she didn’t press Fagan for details about her contract when she first learned about it—and why the governor didn’t express her dismay to Fagan a week prior.

Shepard also says Cazares played no part in Kotek’s decision to fire former Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commissioner Director Steve Marks earlier this year. (Cazares, by her own telling in an interview with state officials, had a sour relationship with Marks and they were not on speaking terms by early 2022. That’s raised questions about whether Cazares played any role in Kotek’s decision to fire him.)



