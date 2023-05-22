Republican Files Ethics Complaint Against Oregon House Leader

Columbia County Republican candidate Drew Layda has filed complaints with the Oregon Government Ethics Commission against House Minority Leader Vikki Breese-Iverson, alleging the Prineville Republican used her elected office for personal gain.

In his complaint, Layda notes facts that WW first reported last year (”All in the Family,” Nov. 2, 2022): that after Breese-Iverson became leader of the House Republican caucus, it began spending large amounts of money with Iverson Media Group, which is owned by Breese-Iverson’s husband, Bryan Iverson.

“She was always integrally involved in her husband’s political consulting company and has personally profited directly or by common property law,” Layda wrote in his complaint.

Breese-Iverson says Layda is off-base: “Mr. Layda’s complaint before the OGEC is frivolous and without merit. I look forward to OGEC’s swift and thorough examination of the complaint.”

Layda may be familiar to readers as the 2022 primary opponent of state Rep. Brian Stout (R-Columbia City), who is now the subject of a five-year sexual abuse prevention order. Layda’s complaint also alleges Breese-Iverson conspired with Stout.

Stout says he hasn’t seen the complaint but is aware Layda is pursuing what Stout calls a “strange conspiracy theory.”