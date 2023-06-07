Democrats Begin Looking at Congressional Seat

U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.) wrested the 5th Congressional District seat from Democrats in 2022 after 28 years of Democratic control. In that contest, Chavez-DeRemer, a former mayor of Happy Valley, defeated Democratic nominee Jamie McLeod-Skinner by 2.2 percentage points.

At least three Democrats are taking a hard look at challenging Chavez-DeRemer next year in a swing district centered in Clackamas, Deschutes and Linn counties, where Democrats hold a 24,000-voter registration advantage.

McLeod-Skinner, a lawyer and engineer who defeated seven-term U.S. Rep. Kurt Schrader (D-Ore.) in the 2022 primary, says she’s “very seriously considering” running again next year.

Metro Council President Lynn Peterson, who won reelection to her office last year, is also looking at the seat. Peterson is still on the fence but says, “I’m proud of the work we’re doing regionally and would love to see that spirit of teamwork and focus on results in Congress.”

State Rep. Janelle Bynum (D-Happy Valley), who twice defeated Chavez-DeRemer in legislative races, is also pondering 2024. “I am being encouraged by a lot of Oregonians to consider running for Congress,” Bynum says.