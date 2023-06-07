FBI Agents Are Contacting State Employees Amid Investigation Into La Mota and Shemia Fagan

Within the past two weeks, agents from the Federal Bureau of Investigation have placed phone calls to staff within the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, according to multiple people with knowledge of the communications.

The calls come as federal authorities have opened a criminal inquiry related to former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and her relationship with Rosa Cazares and Aaron Mitchell, the co-founders of the embattled cannabis dispensary chain La Mota. In February, Fagan went to work for the couple, who also were top donors to her campaign. One week after WW broke the news of her contract, Fagan resigned.

Within the past week, the U.S. Department of Justice issued subpoenas to state agencies seeking records related to Fagan and La Mota ahead of the empaneling of a federal grand jury later this month. Agencies subpoenaed include the Oregon Government Ethics Commission and the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. The Oregonian first reported on Monday evening that the feds were investigating, and reported that the Secretary of State’s Office and the Oregon Department of Revenue had also been issued subpoenas.

The Oregon Department of Justice, which represents state agencies, has so far declined to provide copies of the subpoenas or confirm the existence of an investigation. A spokesman for U.S. Attorney for Oregon also declined to confirm or deny whether the investigation is occurring.

That federal investigators are contacting state employees is the latest development in the saga of a disgraced politician and the outsized influence of Cazares and Mitchell, who donated heavily to leading Democratic candidates over the past three years. The couple, who moved to Oregon from Florida around 2009, contributed more than $200,000 to top Democrats including Gov. Tina Kotek, Fagan, Senate President Rob Wagner (D - Portland) and U.S. Rep. Val Hoyle. Much of that money, WW previously reported, was delivered in stacks of cash.

Two state investigations into Fagan and her relationship with Cazares and Mitchell began earlier. The Ethics Commission is investigating Fagan’s contract, and the Oregon Department of Justice hired a California firm to investigate an audit of the OLCC, for which Fagan, who as secretary of state, oversaw state audits, leaned heavily on Cazares,

Fagan's attorney declined to comment.








