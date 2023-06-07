Federal Subpeona Issued to State Agencies Requests Extensive Information Related to Shemia Fagan, Rosa Cazares, Aaron Mitchell and the Couple’s Many Companies

A wide-ranging federal subpoena obtained by WW issued May 24 shows U.S. Department of Justice investigators are seeking extensive information about former Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and Rosa Cazares and Aaron Mitchell—the co-founders of the La Mota cannabis chain that Fagan went to work for in February as a private consultant.

The subpoena, issued to the Oregon Liquor and Control Commission, requests that five state agencies including the OLCC provide “all information, records, and documents…relating to the individuals and entities listed below” ahead of a grand jury proceeding on June 21 at the United States Courthouse in Portland.

Three names are listed: Fagan, Cazares and Mitchell.

Eighty-three business entities filed with the state that are controlled by the couple are also listed on the subpoena, including LLCs associated with the many properties they own and with the over thirty dispensaries they own.

The subpoena, issued by Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan D. Knight, requests from the five state agencies listed all texts, draft documents, emails, meeting notes, and criminal and civil investigative files that relate to Fagan, Cazares, Mitchell and the entities they control. Agencies listed include the Department of Administrative Services, the Oregon Department of Revenue, the Oregon Secretary of State, the Oregon Government Ethics Commission and the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission.

The feds are requesting all responsive records from as far back as 2018, two years prior to when Fagan says she first met Cazares and Mitchell while on the campaign trail in fall 2020. The couple went on to host intimate fundraising parties for Fagan at a home they were renting in the West Hills.

An attorney for Fagan declined to comment on the subpoenas. Mitchell and Cazares did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It appears, according to the subpoena, that the couple are currently living in separate apartments from one another.