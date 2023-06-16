Emerge Oregon Removes Former Board Member from Alumnae Network for Speaking to The Oregonian

GOING UP: Alumnae of Emerge Oregon have won high office across the state, including in the Oregon Senate. (Brian Burk)

Emerge Oregon, the powerhouse training academy for women aspiring to political office, voted to remove an alumnus from its network Friday afternoon after she spoke to The Oregonian for a May 14 story.

“As a board member, you agreed to higher standards including keeping all Emerge Oregon matters confidential, serving as an ambassador and advocate of the organization, and resolving any conflicts amicably,” wrote Emerge Oregon board director Morgan Anderson to Jess O’Donnell on Friday morning. “The board felt that you broke all trust with the organization and the network by speaking to The Oregonian reporter anonymously, as well as texting a fellow board member after the article published stating that you didn’t talk to the reporter.”

The story in question examined the role of Emerge in state politics following the scandal and resignation of former secretary of state Shemia Fagan, who is one of the more prominent alumna of the organization. The Oregonian wrote its article in the wake of the resignation of Fagan, who resigned May 2 after WW reported on a private contract she took in February with two of her prominent donors, Aaron Mitchell and Rosa Cazares. Until then, Emerge had touted Fagan as one of its most successful alumna.

O’Donnell, who was a member of the board prior to the article’s publication, says Anderson emailed all Emerge board members on May 16 to ask who had spoken to The Oregonian for its article. O’Donnell says she called Anderson shortly after that same day to say she had spoken to a reporter.

Anderson, O’Donnell says, told her to resign. O’Donnell did.

That was a month ago. But this afternoon, O’Donnell received Anderson’s email announcing the board had unanimously voted to remove her from Emerge’s alumnae network. “It was unanimous at the board meeting that due to these violations, we have removed you from the Emerge Oregon alumnae network,” Anderson wrote.

Fagan remains part of the alumnae network. So do two alumni that spoke to The Oregonian on the record for its story: one-time Portland City Council candidate AJ McCreary and Multnomah County Commissioner Sharon Meieran.

Being a member of the Emerge network theoretically grants you access to networking, canvassing and support when running for office—plus the well-respected Emerge name.

“When we (the Emerge Oregon Board) first acted on the news regarding La Mota’s business practices, I urged leadership to connect with the network. I asked for transparency from the organization and clear communication around our perceived values. I was silenced through the process,” O’Donnell tells WW. “I am incredibly disheartened to share that my desire for full transparency with Emerge leadership led to my forced resignation from the [board].”

Executive Director of Emerge Oregon, Annie Ellison, said in an email that O’Donnell was removed “after numerous and repeated violations of our code of conduct”, but did not elaborate on what those violations were.

O’Donnell says being removed from the alumnae network “feels unnecessarily mean and targeted.”



