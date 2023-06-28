Kotek Appoints Former Portland Auditor LaVonne Griffin-Valade to Be New Secretary of State

Gov. Tina Kotek this morning announced she is appointing LaVonne Griffin-Valade, the former elected auditor for the city of Portland, to replace former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan.

Fagan, a rising star of Oregon Democratic politics abruptly resigned May 2, after WW revealed that she’d taken a lucrative consulting contract moonlighting for the troubled cannabis company La Mota, even as she shaped a state audit of cannabis regulation to suit La Mota.

Since then, Fagan’s deputy, Cheryl Myers, has served as interim secretary of state, overseeing elections, audits, the Corporations Division and state archives.

Griffin-Valade, 70, served joined Multnomah County as an auditor in 1998, later winning election as county auditor. She won election as auditor for the city of Portland auditor in 2009 and served through 2014. After leaving office, she earned a master of fine arts degree from Portland State and began writing novels. She is not expected to seek election in 2024.

In Oregon, unlike most states, the secretary of state is the second-in-command to the governor. According to the Oregon Constitution, whoever holds the office takes over as governor if the state’s top executive leaves office. That happened as recently as 2015, when Secretary of State Kate Brown succeeded Gov. John Kitzhaber when Kitzhaber resigned. In the current circumstance, however, the line of succession is different: because Griffin-Valade is appointed, rather than elected, the next in line for succession is State Treasurer Tobias Read.

Although the secretary of state’s position pays poorly—just $77,000—the proximity to power makes it attractive to ambitious politicians. And since former President Donald Trump made election integrity a front-page issue, the formerly low-profile post has assumed a higher level of prominence.

All that made Kotek’s decision challenging. Some people urged her to elevate a potential successor, which would have meant conferring an enormous advantage of incumbency for the secretary of state’s race next year. Others advised Kotek to select a competent place-holder who could oversees next year’s elections but would not seek election. She made the latter choice.

“I told Oregonians in May that the primary objective of our next Secretary of State was to restore confidence in the office,” Kotek said today. “LaVonne Griffin-Valade has the professional background and ethical judgment to rise above politics and lead the important work of the agency forward.”

In a nod to the scandal that ended Fagan’s promising career and is now the subject of state and federal investigations, Kotek laid out what she wants from her new appointee.

“This role demands accountability and transparency, especially at this moment,” Kotek said. “I am eager to see her leadership restore faith in the Secretary of State’s office.”



