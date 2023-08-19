Holvey Recall Signature Gatherer “Physically Attacked,” Union President Says

As United Food and Commercial Workers International Union Local 555 continues its effort to recall state Rep. Paul Holvey (D-Eugene) over the failure of a union organizing bill for cannabis workers earlier this year, the rhetoric around the unusual campaign is heating up. (Holvey, a former union carpenter and the longest-serving Democrat in the House, is normally a darling of labor.)

Last week, workers with the signature-gathering company United Petitioners of Oregon accused UFCW of “union busting” for asking them to work outside their union and refusing to bargain with them. UFCW spokesman Miles Eshaia denies the allegations and says his union supports the company and its desire to unionize signature gatherers.

Meanwhile, UFCW president Dan Clay penned a letter to Holvey on Aug. 14 alleging a Holvey supporter “physically attacked” a recall signature gatherer on Aug. 10.

“You have painted a picture of yourself as the victim of an undemocratic and sinister conspiracy,” Clay wrote. “And now that fantasy and its implications have finally been distilled into an assault upon a young person.”

Clay says the signature gatherer recovered and is taking some time off.

Rep. Holvey says he had no knowledge of or involvement in the alleged assault. “As the [Aug. 21] signature deadline draws near,” he adds, “the desperation of those pushing this reckless recall is showing.”