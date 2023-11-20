Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade Concludes Audit of Cannabis Regulation Is Untainted by Fagan’s Conflicts

Oregon’s Secretary of State LaVonne Griffin-Valade determined in a report released Monday afternoon that a state audit of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, which was embroiled in a political scandal that culminated in the resignation of former Secretary of State Shemia Fagan in May, should be held in as high regard as any other audit the state’s Audits Division has conducted.

Griffin-Valade’s determination to keep the audit up, and unchanged, comes in direct opposition to the recommendation from a California firm hired by Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum this spring, which recommended that the state remove the audit from the state’s website because the independent firm determined that audits staff repeatedly failed to address potential threats of independence posed by Fagan’s involvement in the audit early on.

“There’s no doubt public confidence was shaken by the former Secretary’s actions,” Griffin-Valade wrote in a Monday statement. “However, the public interest in this case is best served by independent auditors providing evidence-supported recommendations to state government. Neither my review nor any other has uncovered a reason to think this report is anything short of that standard. For that reason, I encourage the auditee and other state leaders to treat this report with the same high regard they do any other report from the Oregon Audits Division.”

Rosenblum and Gov. Tina Kotek did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

As WW reported this spring, records show that Fagan repeatedly pushed staff within the Audits Division to talk to cannabis chain owner Rosa Cazares, a top donor to Fagan, while determining the scope of the OLCC audit. Records also showed that Cazares provided feedback on the description of the audit scope to Fagan—calling into question the audit’s independence. It was not until after the audit was in its final form this February that Fagan officially recused herself from the audit as she prepared to go to work for Cazares and her cannabis dynasty, La Mota, as an independent contractor making $10,000 per month for research on cannabis regulations in other states.

Fagan resigned five days after WW reported on her contract with La Mota. Soon after Rosenblum hired the California firm Sjoberg Evashenk Consulting to provide an independent review of the audit. (Disclosure: Rosenblum is married to the co-owner of WW’s parent company.) The firm recommended in October that the Secretary of State remove the audit from its website “and perform additional audit work.”

Griffin-Valade, however, did not take down the audit. And on Monday, she released a report saying that she believed in the its integrity.

“My review determined that the report would not have changed if the auditors were aware of the threat to independence when conducting their work,” Griffin-Valade wrote. “The audit report relies on hundreds of work papers, more than 30 stakeholder interviews, state and federal laws or memos, and data from the audited agency. It does not rely on any materials related to the former Secretary or La Mota.”

Griffin-Valade did, however, implement a number of changes to the state’s audit process in response to this particular scandal. The Secretary of State will no longer take part in “scoping” meetings the Audits Division convenes before launching an audit to determine what, and who, the audit should focus on. (Those meetings are when Fagan pushed auditors to speak to Cazares.) Griffin-Valade also pledged that the Audits Division would “go further to strengthen its independence policy” and will undergo a new process by which to decide who audits staff interview.

Griffin-Valade added in her report: “It’s worth noting that after reading pages and pages of media reports on the audit, I can’t find one instance where a fact in the report’s findings is convincingly questioned.”



