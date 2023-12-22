Judge Weighing Extension of Oregon State Hospital Early-Release Order

When a federal judge last year ordered the Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing some patients early to address a rapidly growing waitlist, the fix was never supposed to be permanent.

It was originally supposed to expire in September. Then it was pushed to the end of this year. Now, the judge is being asked to push the expiration date forward once again.

Judge Michael Mosman likely will. A motion to “extend remedial order” for an additional year was filed on Wednesday by lawyers for Disability Rights Oregon and Metropolitan Public Defenders, who had previously filed suit on behalf of people stuck in jail waiting for beds at the hospital. It is unopposed by the Oregon Health Authority.

The reason is simple. The fix has been effective at doing what it set out to do, mainly reduce the amount of time people too mentally ill to defend themselves in court have to spend in jail while they await an open bed at the state hospital which can restore them to competency. The goal is to keep that time under seven days, and the hospital has successfully done so for the last five months.

And a “neutral expert” in the case, Dr. Debra Pinals, says that lifting the early-release order would revert this progress. “In my opinion the order in its most recent form is and has been necessary for the state to maintain or come close to compliance,” she wrote in her a report on the efficacy of the order filed Dec. 18.

“I’m feeling really good about where we are,” says Emily Cooper, legal director at DRO. “We’ve been in compliance since July. In that time period, everyone has gotten into hospital in 7 days or less. No one has died waiting in jail for the state hospital. Those are huge victories,” she said.

But there has been a cost. As Pinals noted in her report, “there have been downstream consequences.” The hospital is successfully “restoring to competency” fewer people, which causes more people to enter community restoration programs.

In other words, people charged with crimes are being returned to the county’s too mentally ill to stand trial. And in some cases, they’re sent straight back to the street. “This has put increasing strain on community systems, and raised concerns for judges, prosecutors and counties,” notes Pinals.

A spokeswoman for the Oregon State Hospital declined to comment.