Politically Thorny $150 Million Bond to Fix Columbia Levees Will Appear on May Ballot

A $150 million bond measure that put Governor Tina Kotek in an awkward position after she implored local governments to create no new taxes will appear on the May ballot.

On Wednesday afternoon, the 17-member board of the Urban Flood Safety & Water Quality District voted to send a $150 million bond measure to the May ballot that would fund upgrades and renovations to the levee system that runs along the Columbia River. Those upgrades are necessary for the levees to remain accredited by the federal government; if levees lose accreditation, thousands of businesses and homeowners surrounding the river would have to buy pricey flood insurance. That’s not to mention the obvious danger of having a subpar levee system: It creates the possibility of it failing in a natural disaster, like when the New Orleans levees broke during Hurricane Katrina and the deluge left devastation that’s still felt today.

The Water District had been working on the bond measure for years and had largely come to an agreement by last fall that they would send a $195 million bond to the May 2024 ballot. The clock was ticking: The feds agreed to contribute $100 million to the district’s levees project only if the district presented a funding plan to the feds by spring 2025.

But as WW reported last week, those plans were thrown into the shredder when Kotek in December asked local governments to impose no new taxes for three years to ease the tax burden for Portlanders, which has climbed in recent years thanks to Portlanders’ willingness to pass taxes for social programs like homelessness and climate preparedness.

That put the district in a difficult position. It had been relying on the support of Kotek and at least the neutrality of the city’s chamber of commerce, called the Portland Metro Chamber, to pass the bond.

It also put Kotek in a tough spot. Just two months earlier she’d asked that local officials show restraint in imposing new taxes (much to the delight of the Portland Metro Chamber). Now, Kotek had to find a way to support the levees bond without looking like a hypocrite. To let the bond flounder would garner the ire of entites along the Columbia River—including Pacific Power and the Port of Portland—who would be forced to pay for exorbitantly-priced flood insurance should the bond fail.

For nearly two months Kotek, the District and the Metro Chamber negotiated a deal: lower the bond from $195 million to $150 million, make a good-faith effort to convince the Oregon Legislature to chip in $45 million in funding for the project, and delay the issuance of bonds for as long as possible to adhere to the three-year tax moratorium proposed by Kotek in December.

The Metro Chamber, specifically, told the District that it would actively oppose a $195 million bond measure. It would only consider supporting, or remaining neutral, based on an upcoming decision by its board, the bond at $150 million.

On Wednesday, the District’s 17-member board voted 14-3 to send the $150 million bond to the May ballot. Three members abstained from voting.

Environmentalists on the board vocalized strong opposition to the agreement reached by the Metro Chamber, the governor’s office and District leadership in a series of closed-door meetings.

“Literally years of work were upended by a poorly conceived mandate to have no new taxes for three years,” said District board member Bob Sallinger, who serves as the urban conservation director for Willamette Riverkeeper. “It’s particularly troubling that many of the entities sitting at this table who negotiated the $195 million goal were also in those close-doored meetings with the governor developing the no new tax mandate.”

Executive director of the Watershed Council, Heather King, who also serves on the District’s board, slammed what she called “backdoor politics from forces outside of the board” that “pushed us back over a month in our process and served to silence the work that had been done that got us to an agreement at $195 million.”

The board of the Portland Metro Chamber will vote on whether or not to endorse the bond in March. If less than two-thirds of the board approves of the bond, the Chamber will remain neutral on the bond. If more than two-thirds of the board approves, the Chamber will endorse the bond and help campaign for it.