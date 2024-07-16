Longtime Senate President Peter Courtney Dies at 81

Peter Courtney, who served as Oregon Senate president for 20 years before retiring in January 2023, died July 16 at age 81.

Prior to his 20 years as Senate president, Courtney had served in both the House and the Senate for 18 years. In total, his was the longest tenure in the history of the Oregon Legislature.

Courtney was known as an irascible and iconoclastic figure, but also as thoughtful and strategic. “With his shock of unruly white hair, a gravelly southern accent evocative of his West Virginia upbringing and a hangdog expression,” WW wrote in 2019, “Courtney is as much a symbol of the Legislature as the gilt-covered pioneer atop the Capitol Dome.” Colleagues recalled him as a statesman who wore his love for Oregon on his sleeve.

In a statement, Gov. Tina Kotek said: “I want to recognize President Courtney for being one of the most important architects of our state in recent memory. At his core, Peter believed that we need to take care of each other, live with compassion for our neighbors, and get big things done, together. These Oregon values will live on in his name.”

Senate President Rob Wagner (D-Portland) added, “His legacy is typified by his dedication to the humane care of animals and for the well-being of children and those who struggle with mental health. But his legacy is more than policy—it is a spirit of governing that he brought to Oregon.”

It was a signal of that spirit that tributes poured in from across the aisle. “He was the most formidable leader I have had the privilege to work with,” said state Sen. Tim Knopp (R-Bend). “He was fair, kind, and brought people together. He tried to make sure all Oregonians’ voices were heard.”